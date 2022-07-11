Menu

Entertainment

28 restaurants set to participate in A Taste of Saskatchewan

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted July 11, 2022 9:00 am
Taste of Saskatchewan View image in full screen
A Taste of Saskatchewan in 2019. File / Global News

Food, music, and art are on the way to Saskatoon.

28 restaurants will be setting up shop at Kiwanis Memorial Park from Tuesday to Sunday as part of A Taste of Saskatchewan.

“Last year’s Taste of Saskatchewan festival was successful in bringing people together after a long hiatus; however, we are thrilled to be back to the festival’s regular spot in Saskatoon’s busy summer season,” said Scott Ford, SaskTel Centre’s Executive Director and Festival Manager.

“We are very excited to be showcasing many new restaurants and entertainment options at this year’s festival, including a free concert at SaskTel Centre that will be a party you won’t want to miss!”

Each restaurant will have three items to choose from.

An art showcase, children’s programming with arts, culture, and sport, and live music will be at the park as well. A full list of entertainment is here.

Music genres like Country, Rock, Celtic, Blues, Reggae, Salsa, Jazz, and Pop will take the entertainment stage, and a free concert at the SaskTel Centre will be held on Friday featuring Loud Luxury.

The festival starts at 11 a.m. each day, and admission is free.

