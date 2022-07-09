Menu

Weather

Nickel-sized hail possible in Red Reer County as severe thunderstorm warning issued for region

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted July 9, 2022 6:28 pm
A map of Alberta with areas in red indicating where a severe thunderstorm warning was in effect on July 9, 2022.
A map of Alberta with areas in red indicating where a severe thunderstorm warning was in effect on July 9, 2022. CREDIT: https://weather.gc.ca/

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Red Deer County on Saturday afternoon.

On its website, the weather agency said its meteorologists were tracking a severe thunderstorm “capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel-sized hail and heavy rain.”

READ MORE: Tornado touched down near Bergen, Alta. Thursday; RCMP say homes damaged in Sundre area

The warning, issued at 4:09 p.m., was in effect for areas near Penhold, Innisfail and Bowden. At 4:20 p.m., the warning was expanded to include the city of Red Deer.

Shortly after 5 p.m., the warning was extended to parts of Lacombe County.

Trending Stories

“The severe thunderstorm is located 15 km west of Penhold and is moving to the east at 25 km/h,” Environment Canada said. “Take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.”

For a complete list of areas in Alberta under a weather alert, click here.

Want your weather on the go? Download Global News’ Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad and Android

Click to play video: '1 home destroyed, others damaged after tornado touches down south of Sundre' 1 home destroyed, others damaged after tornado touches down south of Sundre
1 home destroyed, others damaged after tornado touches down south of Sundre
