Nickel-sized hail possible in Red Reer County as severe thunderstorm warning issued for region

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Red Deer County on Saturday afternoon.
On its website, the weather agency said its meteorologists were tracking a severe thunderstorm “capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel-sized hail and heavy rain.”
The warning, issued at 4:09 p.m., was in effect for areas near Penhold, Innisfail and Bowden. At 4:20 p.m., the warning was expanded to include the city of Red Deer.
Shortly after 5 p.m., the warning was extended to parts of Lacombe County.
“The severe thunderstorm is located 15 km west of Penhold and is moving to the east at 25 km/h,” Environment Canada said. “Take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.”
For a complete list of areas in Alberta under a weather alert, click here.
