Police name victim, 18, killed in stabbing at Toronto parking lot

Send this page to someone via email

Police have named the 18-year-old killed in a stabbing in Toronto early on Friday morning.

In a press release, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Dufferin Street and Finch Avenue West early on Friday for reports of a stabbing.

Police said they arrived at the scene to find a victim behind a commercial plaza in the area who appeared to be suffering from stab wounds. First responders attempted lifesaving efforts without success, police said.

Read more: Man dead after stabbing in Toronto parking lot

According to officers, there was a large group of people at a party held at a lounge nearby. At around 12:28 a.m., there was a verbal dispute that escalted into a physical altercation, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto police say the victim was stabbed during the altercation.

The victim was identified as Auptin Abedini-Senoubari from Richmond Hill.

Police said they think “several patrons from the lounge” witnessed the incident and may have recorded cellphone footage. They are asking anyone with video or photos to come forward to Toronto police or make an anonymous tip.