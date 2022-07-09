Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspects wanted after stolen vehicle pursuits and carjacking

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted July 9, 2022 12:18 am
Suspects wanted after stolen vehicle pursuits and carjacking - image View image in full screen
File photo

Police are looking for suspects after a wild 30-minute stretch which involved a pair of aborted pursuits of stolen vehicles and a carjacking.

It happened July 6 at around 7:15 p.m., when officers spotted a stolen vehicle being driven westbound on Goulet Street.

Police followed, but backed off due to the suspect’s manner of driving. The vehicle slammed into another one on the Queen Elizabeth Bridge and kept going.

Eventually, the vehicle made its way to the 600-block of Archibald where two suspects got out of the car and jumped into another vehicle that had been previously stolen.

Trending Stories

Police spotted this one and began chasing it again, but the vehicle eventually started driving the wrong way down Marion Street leading to the pursuit being aborted once again.

At around 7:45 p.m., police were informed a carjacking took place in a church parking lot in the 300 block of Munroe Avenue after a woman in her 70s was pulled from a rental vehicle by the same suspects. She was treated for minor injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Police searched the area, but the suspects were not located.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219.

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagPolice tagStolen Vehicle tagCarjacking tagMarion taggoulet tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers