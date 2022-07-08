Police seek ‘vehicle of interest’ after west Edmonton shooting sends man to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police are investigating a shooting in the city’s west end late Thursday afternoon.

At around 5:30 p.m., officers were called to the area of 151 Street and 101 Avenue over reports of shots fired at a multi-unit building.

Police said they were told a confrontation occurred in front of the building, involving a 27-year-old man and another person. The 27-year-old man was shot.

EMS took the victim to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. In a news release issued Friday afternoon, police said the man remains in hospital.

Police have identified a black sedan as a “vehicle of interest” and released an image of the vehicle on Friday. They are asking anyone with information about the incident or those involved to contact them.

People in the area with dashcam or home security footage are also encouraged to contact EPS or Crimestoppers.

