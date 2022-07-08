Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police seek ‘vehicle of interest’ after west Edmonton shooting sends man to hospital

By Nicole Stillger Global News
Posted July 8, 2022 6:42 pm
Edmonton police have identified a black sedan as a vehicle of interest in a Thursday afternoon shooting in the west end. View image in full screen
Edmonton police have identified a black sedan as a vehicle of interest in a Thursday afternoon shooting in the west end. Edmonton Police Service

Edmonton police are investigating a shooting in the city’s west end late Thursday afternoon.

At around 5:30 p.m.,  officers were called to the area of 151 Street and 101 Avenue over reports of shots fired at a multi-unit building.

Police said they were told a confrontation occurred in front of the building, involving a 27-year-old man and another person. The 27-year-old man was shot.

READ MORE: Drive-by shooting in northeast Edmonton sends 2 men to hospital

EMS took the victim to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. In a news release issued Friday afternoon, police said the man remains in hospital.

Trending Stories

Police have identified a black sedan as a “vehicle of interest” and released an image of the vehicle on Friday. They are asking anyone with information about the incident or those involved to contact them.

Story continues below advertisement

People in the area with dashcam or home security footage are also encouraged to contact EPS or Crimestoppers.

Click to play video: 'Expert weighs in on gun violence in Edmonton' Expert weighs in on gun violence in Edmonton
Expert weighs in on gun violence in Edmonton
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagShooting tagEdmonton police tagedmonton police service tagEPS tagEdmonton shooting tagWest Edmonton Shooting tagWest Edmonton crime tagCrime Edmonton tagEdmonton shooting in the west end tageps shooting investigation tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers