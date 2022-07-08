Police identify victim in fatal northeast Calgary shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police have identified the victim in Monday’s shooting in the northeast community of Falconridge.

Police were called on Monday for reports of shots fired in the 0-100 block of Falsby Way N.E. Officers found a man dead upon arrival.

Shakiel Ahkeem Bennett died as a result of a gunshot wound, according to an autopsy performed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Police say Bennett was travelling with an unknown passenger in a Black Nissan Rogue prior to the shooting, and they arrived together at the residence where the incident occurred.

Investigators are looking for the passenger because they may have critical information that may advance the investigation, according to a Friday afternoon news release.

A picture of the person of interest in the Falconridge shooting investigation. Courtesy of the Calgary Police Service.

The Calgary Police Service said this is a targeted incident but do not have any suspects in custody at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.