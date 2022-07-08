Menu

Crime

Police identify victim in fatal northeast Calgary shooting

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted July 8, 2022 4:48 pm
Click to play video: '1 dead, 2 in custody after morning shooting in Falconridge' 1 dead, 2 in custody after morning shooting in Falconridge
WATCH: One person is dead while a man and a woman were taken into custody by Calgary police Monday afternoon. As Elissa Carpenter reports, police closed down the majority of Falsby Way N.E.

Calgary police have identified the victim in Monday’s shooting in the northeast community of Falconridge.

Police were called on Monday for reports of shots fired in the 0-100 block of Falsby Way N.E. Officers found a man dead upon arrival.

Shakiel Ahkeem Bennett died as a result of a gunshot wound, according to an autopsy performed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Man dead after Falconridge shooting Monday morning

Police say Bennett was travelling with an unknown passenger in a Black Nissan Rogue prior to the shooting, and they arrived together at the residence where the incident occurred.

Trending Stories

Investigators are looking for the passenger because they may have critical information that may advance the investigation, according to a Friday afternoon news release.


A picture of the person of interest in the Falconridge shooting investigation.
A picture of the person of interest in the Falconridge shooting investigation. Courtesy of the Calgary Police Service.

The Calgary Police Service said this is a targeted incident but do not have any suspects in custody at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.

