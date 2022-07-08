$18,000 in fentanyl and other drugs seized in southwest London, Ont., neighbourhood

Send this page to someone via email

The London police guns and gangs section says it seized more than $18,000 worth of drugs worth in a southwest London neighbourhood.

On Thursday, police executed a search warrant at a residence in the 400 block of Highland Avenue.

Police say among the drugs seized were $14,000 worth of fentanyl, $1,890 worth of methamphetamine, $2,345 in fentanyl pills and $640 worth of cocaine.

In addition to drugs, police seized $5,000 in cash, digital scales and three cellular phones.

Police have charged Christopher Patrick Blackwood, 37, of London with three counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The accused is expected to appear in London court Friday in relation to the charges.