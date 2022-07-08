SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Crime

$18,000 in fentanyl and other drugs seized in southwest London, Ont., neighbourhood

By Sawyer Bogdan 980 CFPL
Posted July 8, 2022 3:52 pm
London police say among the drugs seized were $14,000 worth of fentanyl, $1,890 worth of methamphetamine, $2,345 in fentanyl pills and $640 worth of cocaine.
London police say among the drugs seized were $14,000 worth of fentanyl, $1,890 worth of methamphetamine, $2,345 in fentanyl pills and $640 worth of cocaine. Via London Police Service

The London police guns and gangs section says it seized more than $18,000 worth of drugs worth in a southwest London neighbourhood.

On Thursday, police executed a search warrant at a residence in the 400 block of Highland Avenue.

Police say among the drugs seized were $14,000 worth of fentanyl, $1,890 worth of methamphetamine, $2,345 in fentanyl pills and $640 worth of cocaine.

Read more: Volunteer group with cadaver dogs reviews 6-year search for Shelley Desrochers in London, Ont.

In addition to drugs, police seized $5,000 in cash, digital scales and three cellular phones.

Police have charged Christopher Patrick Blackwood, 37, of London with three counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The accused is expected to appear in London court Friday in relation to the charges.

