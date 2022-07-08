Menu

Canada

Officials warn not to buy resale tickets for Papal Mass at Commonwealth Stadium

By Nicole Stillger Global News
Posted July 8, 2022 12:22 pm
Click to play video: 'Volunteers needed for Pope Francis’ visit to Alberta' Volunteers needed for Pope Francis’ visit to Alberta
WATCH ABOVE: Thousands of volunteers have signed up to help with Pope Francis’ visit to Alberta this summer. Many want to help residential school survivors take a step towards their healing. While there are many ready to welcome Pope Francis with open arms, many others don’t want to. Sarah Komadina reports.

Tickets to the July 26 Papal Mass at Edmonton’s Commonwealth Stadium were released this week and scooped up in minutes.

Officials with the Papal Visit to Canada, however, are now warning people not to buy tickets from any resale sites.

Since the Wednesday release, there have been several retailers offering tickets to the mass, in some cases for up to $200 each.

Read more: 1st set of tickets for Pope’s mass in Edmonton booked within minutes

“It is sad and troubling that anyone would try to resell free tickets for an event with Pope Francis as part of his pilgrimage of healing, reconciliation and hope,” a news release reads.

“Members of the public should avoid any resale sites as tickets may not be legitimate.”

Click to play video: 'Initial set of tickets for Pope’s mass in Edmonton booked within minutes' Initial set of tickets for Pope’s mass in Edmonton booked within minutes
Initial set of tickets for Pope’s mass in Edmonton booked within minutes

The first block of 16,000 tickets were booked in less than 30 minutes.

A total of 65,000 people can attend the mass at the football stadium.

Read more: Mixed emotions amid request for volunteers for Alberta papal visit

Organizers divided the booking process for the mass over three days, because they say it is easier to manage and want to prioritize some Indigenous people who want to attend.

The next block of tickets will be released on July 11 at 10:30 a.m.

