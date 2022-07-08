Officials warn not to buy resale tickets for Papal Mass at Commonwealth Stadium

Send this page to someone via email

Tickets to the July 26 Papal Mass at Edmonton’s Commonwealth Stadium were released this week and scooped up in minutes.

Officials with the Papal Visit to Canada, however, are now warning people not to buy tickets from any resale sites.

Since the Wednesday release, there have been several retailers offering tickets to the mass, in some cases for up to $200 each.

“It is sad and troubling that anyone would try to resell free tickets for an event with Pope Francis as part of his pilgrimage of healing, reconciliation and hope,” a news release reads.

“Members of the public should avoid any resale sites as tickets may not be legitimate.”

The first block of 16,000 tickets were booked in less than 30 minutes.

A total of 65,000 people can attend the mass at the football stadium.

Organizers divided the booking process for the mass over three days, because they say it is easier to manage and want to prioritize some Indigenous people who want to attend.

The next block of tickets will be released on July 11 at 10:30 a.m.