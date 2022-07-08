Rogers users report mass outage impacting phones, internet, Interac

Send this page to someone via email

Rogers users across Canada are facing an outage Friday morning, with both cellular and internet services impacted.

The company didn’t acknowledge the issue until just before 9:00a.m.ET, leaving users in the dark for hours about when they might be able to use their devices again.

“We know how important it is for our customers to stay connected,” the RogersHelps Twitter account wrote.

“We are aware of issues currently affecting our networks and our teams are fully engaged to resolve the issue as soon as possible. We will continue to keep you updated as we have more information to share.”

Meanwhile, reports of the outage have piled up on an outage tracker webpage — with complaints coming from coast to coast.

Over 15,000 Rogers users in Toronto have submitted a complaint, as well as thousands in Montréal, Brampton, and Ottawa. Hundreds of users everywhere from Halifax, N.S. and Victoria B.C. have also reported issues.

The outage is also reportedly impacting ATMs and interac machines across the country, according to reports on social media.

Toronto Police Operations acknowledged the ongoing issue in a tweet, noting that some people are struggling to call 911 due to the outage.

ADVISORY:

City of Toronto

– The Rogers Network is experiencing some technical difficulties

– Some people will have trouble connecting

– There are some connection problems calling 9-1-1

– We are working to resolve these issues

Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 8, 2022

The Ottawa Police issued a similar warning, urging residents whose 911 calls fail to try again, to call from a “landline” or to try a “cell phone with another provider.”

We recognize that @Rogers Network customers are experiencing a Canada-wide outage affecting cell and internet services Some may experience issues connecting with 9-1-1 If your call fails, please try again, or call from a landline or cell phone with another provider#ottnews — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) July 8, 2022

Global News has contacted Rogers Communications for a statement.

— More to come