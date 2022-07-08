Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Rogers users report mass outage impacting phones, internet, Interac

By Rachel Gilmore Global News
Posted July 8, 2022 8:24 am
rogers wireless outage View image in full screen
The Rogers Logo is photographed in Toronto office on Monday, September 30, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

Rogers users across Canada are facing an outage Friday morning, with both cellular and internet services impacted.

The company didn’t acknowledge the issue until just before 9:00a.m.ET, leaving users in the dark for hours about when they might be able to use their devices again.

“We know how important it is for our customers to stay connected,” the RogersHelps Twitter account wrote.

“We are aware of issues currently affecting our networks and our teams are fully engaged to resolve the issue as soon as possible. We will continue to keep you updated as we have more information to share.”

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, reports of the outage have piled up on an outage tracker webpage — with complaints coming from coast to coast.

Trending Stories

Over 15,000 Rogers users in Toronto have submitted a complaint, as well as thousands in Montréal, Brampton, and Ottawa. Hundreds of users everywhere from Halifax, N.S. and Victoria B.C. have also reported issues.

The outage is also reportedly impacting ATMs and interac machines across the country, according to reports on social media.

Toronto Police Operations acknowledged the ongoing issue in a tweet, noting that some people are struggling to call 911 due to the outage.

The Ottawa Police issued a similar warning, urging residents whose 911 calls fail to try again, to call from a “landline” or to try a “cell phone with another provider.”

Story continues below advertisement

Global News has contacted Rogers Communications for a statement.

— More to come

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
rogers outage tagcellphone not working tagRogers Network tagRogers Network Outage tagATMs not working Canada tagATMs not working Toronto tagcellular network down tagdebit machines down toronto tagdebit machines not working tagInternet not working tagIs rogers down tagrogers internet outage map tagrogers outage today tagrogers phone outage tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers