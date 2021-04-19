Rogers outage leaves some Canadian customers without phone service

Rogers wireless customers across Canada are reporting a massive outage Monday for both voice and data services.
The outage reports are largely stemming from Ontario, but it’s also impacting provinces from B.C to Prince Edward Island.
Rogers apologized for the service interruptions, saying their team is “quickly working to restore services as soon as possible.”
The communications company said the outage is also affecting Fido customers.
There is still no word on when service will be restored.
Some police in Ontario issued a warning saying if people call 911 they should not hang up because their communicators cannot call back.
Many Rogers customers took to Twitter to express their frustration about the outage.
Global News reached out to Rogers for a comment but did not hear back at the time of publication.
