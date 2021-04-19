Rogers outage leaves some Canadian customers without phone service

Send this page to someone via email

Rogers wireless customers across Canada are reporting a massive outage Monday for both voice and data services.

The outage reports are largely stemming from Ontario, but it’s also impacting provinces from B.C to Prince Edward Island.

Rogers apologized for the service interruptions, saying their team is “quickly working to restore services as soon as possible.”

Some wireless customers are experiencing an intermittent service interruption for wireless voice and data services. Our team is working quickly to restore services as soon as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience and will continue to provide regular updates. — RogersHelps (@RogersHelps) April 19, 2021

The communications company said the outage is also affecting Fido customers.

There is still no word on when service will be restored.

Some police in Ontario issued a warning saying if people call 911 they should not hang up because their communicators cannot call back.

#PRP wants to notify our community that @Rogers cellphone service is currently dealing with a Canada-wide outage. We want to inform everyone that if you call 9-1-1 and hang up, our communicators are unable to call back, so please stay on the line. #911Awareness pic.twitter.com/FWBPeh2mXs — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) April 19, 2021

Many Rogers customers took to Twitter to express their frustration about the outage.

@Rogers I've been sitting here at work without data on my phone since 1am. Theres only so much someone can do on night shift without going crazy! #rogersoutage — Tyler Mate (@TylerMate1) April 19, 2021

If you have Rogers/FIDO, No its not your phone. Yes, EVERYONE else is also experiencing network issues on their phone. #RogersOutage — Awol Avocado (@GabrielNawabit) April 19, 2021

@Rogers network is down. Stay home and save lives. #rogersoutage — Waruna Kulawansha (@WKulawansha) April 19, 2021

Global News reached out to Rogers for a comment but did not hear back at the time of publication.