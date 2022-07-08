Menu

Canada

Rogers outage: Concert-goers urged to print off tickets at home

By The Staff Global News
Posted July 8, 2022 4:49 pm
Click to play video: 'Rogers network down across much of Toronto and parts of Canada' Rogers network down across much of Toronto and parts of Canada
Rogers is experiencing a massive outage Friday affecting everything from internet and cell service to 911 calls. Kayla McLean has more.

Canadian concertgoers are being asked to save or print off their tickets as a widespread network outage at Rogers Communications Inc. stymied mobile internet access for many.

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto suggested those attending tonight’s Roger Waters show save their mobile tickets to their Apple Wallet or Google Pay, depending on the model of phone they have.

Read more: Rogers users report mass outage impacting phones, internet, Interac

A few blocks away, Massey Hall encouraged people to print off their tickets to comedian Hannah Gadsby’s Friday night show.

The same was true of Budweiser Stage, also in Toronto, where country music star Keith Urban is set to perform.

Keith Urban performs during the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Cleveland. Canadian concertgoers are being asked to save or print off their tickets as a widespread network outage at Rogers Communications Inc. stymied mobile internet access for many. View image in full screen
Keith Urban performs during the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Cleveland. Canadian concertgoers are being asked to save or print off their tickets as a widespread network outage at Rogers Communications Inc. stymied mobile internet access for many. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-David Richard

The venue, which is cashless, also urged people to bring a credit card to pay for food and drink, as the outage affected debit transactions administered by Interac.

Rogers posted a notice on its website Friday saying the outage was impacting both its wireless and home service customers and is also affecting phone and chat support.

Click to play video: 'Rogers customers facing countrywide service outage' Rogers customers facing countrywide service outage
Rogers customers facing countrywide service outage

The company offered no explanation for the outage, its expected length and how many customers were impacted, but promised technical teams were “working hard to restore services as quickly as possible.”

