Rogers outage: Concert-goers urged to print off tickets at home

Canadian concertgoers are being asked to save or print off their tickets as a widespread network outage at Rogers Communications Inc. stymied mobile internet access for many.

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto suggested those attending tonight’s Roger Waters show save their mobile tickets to their Apple Wallet or Google Pay, depending on the model of phone they have.

A few blocks away, Massey Hall encouraged people to print off their tickets to comedian Hannah Gadsby’s Friday night show.

The same was true of Budweiser Stage, also in Toronto, where country music star Keith Urban is set to perform.

View image in full screen Keith Urban performs during the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Cleveland. Canadian concertgoers are being asked to save or print off their tickets as a widespread network outage at Rogers Communications Inc. stymied mobile internet access for many. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-David Richard

The venue, which is cashless, also urged people to bring a credit card to pay for food and drink, as the outage affected debit transactions administered by Interac.

Rogers posted a notice on its website Friday saying the outage was impacting both its wireless and home service customers and is also affecting phone and chat support.

The company offered no explanation for the outage, its expected length and how many customers were impacted, but promised technical teams were “working hard to restore services as quickly as possible.”