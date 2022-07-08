Mixed emotions amid request for volunteers for Alberta papal visit

In just over two weeks, Pope Francis will start his visit in Alberta. So far, 2,100 volunteers have signed up to help at Commonwealth Stadium for an open-air mass, Maskwacis, and Lac Ste. Anne. There is still a need for 4,000 more volunteers.

The community of Maskwacis could see up to 15,000 people. Volunteer coordinator Megwan Yellowbird Cardinal was a day school survivor. She is anxious for the opportunity.

“It’s been hectic and a little stressful. Things are coming together very quickly,” Yellowbird Cardinal said.

The Pope is expected to repeat an apology for the Catholic church’s role in running Canadian residential schools. Yellowbird Cardinal said she wants to be a part of making that apology happen.

Story continues below advertisement

She said people who are volunteering are wanting to because they are survivors themselves, or their parents are survivors.

Yellowbird Cardinal said she wants to walk away feeling that she did everything possible for survivors.

“That they feel a bit at ease, that we are a big part of having that closure for our people.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "That they feel a bit at ease, that we are a big part of having that closure for our people."

Holly Johnson Rattlesnake is also a volunteer in Maskwacis. She said people in her community have many emotions, and some aren’t ready to welcome Pope Francis.

“It does get discouraging knowing this is a great opportunity for Maskwacis, and sometimes I am over swept by the negative comments, but I look beyond that. It could be part of the healing.

Luci Johnson is on the fence. She went to day school, her parents went to residential school. She is frustrated to see the province speed up paving of a road in Maskwacis in preparation for the Pope’s visit. Roads usually fall under federal jurisdictions and she wonders why it takes a papal visit to get it done.

Story continues below advertisement

“A lot of people are saying it’s the Pope just let it happen… Why? Pave that road because we are from Maskwacis. Pave the road because we are human,” Johnson said.

“It shouldn’t be all about cosmetic in our community. It should be about getting the vision and the goals of what his message is to us, not just a road.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "It shouldn't be all about cosmetic in our community. It should be about getting the vision and the goals of what his message is to us, not just a road."

She said he is only coming for an hour and it’s a lot of money.

Johnson said she is on the fence about his visit. She isn’t sure if an apology will help.

“What happens the day after that… Is it going to help us? Are people going to be retraumatized? Are they going to be able to sleep that night when the Pope comes here?” Johnson wondered.