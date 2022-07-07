Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Kelowna RCMP seek witnesses of fatal collision in late May

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 7, 2022 8:34 pm
File: RCMP cruiser View image in full screen
Police say a Kelowna woman, 88, was injured in a two-vehicle crash on May 24. The woman was taken to hospital, where she later died from her injuries. Global News

An investigation into a fatal motor-vehicle collision in late May is still underway, say police in Kelowna, who are hoping to speak to more witnesses.

The crash happened on the evening of Tuesday, May 24, and involved a northbound Volkswagen Golf colliding with a southbound Kia Rio at the intersection of Enterprise Way and Spall Road.

Police say the Kia was attempting to make a left-hand turn across traffic onto Enterprise, just after 9 p.m., when the collision happened.

Trending Stories

Read more: ‘It’s a death trap’: Dad of Lake Country teen who died in Highway 97 crash calls for change

The passenger in the Kia, an 88-year-old Kelowna woman, was transported to hospital, but later died as a result of her injuries.

Police say investigators have interviewed several witnesses. However, they are still wanting to speak to anyone who either witnessed the crash, was in the area or has dashcam footage.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone who has not yet spoken to the police and has information regarding the collision is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP detachment at 250-762-3300 and quote file number 2022-30812.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kelowna tagOkanagan tagcentral okanagan tagTraffic tagFatal Collision tagKelowna RCMP tagEnterprise Way tagSpall Road tagKelowna fatal collision tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers