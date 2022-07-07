Kelowna RCMP seek witnesses of fatal collision in late May

Send this page to someone via email

An investigation into a fatal motor-vehicle collision in late May is still underway, say police in Kelowna, who are hoping to speak to more witnesses.

The crash happened on the evening of Tuesday, May 24, and involved a northbound Volkswagen Golf colliding with a southbound Kia Rio at the intersection of Enterprise Way and Spall Road.

Police say the Kia was attempting to make a left-hand turn across traffic onto Enterprise, just after 9 p.m., when the collision happened.

The passenger in the Kia, an 88-year-old Kelowna woman, was transported to hospital, but later died as a result of her injuries.

Police say investigators have interviewed several witnesses. However, they are still wanting to speak to anyone who either witnessed the crash, was in the area or has dashcam footage.

Anyone who has not yet spoken to the police and has information regarding the collision is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP detachment at 250-762-3300 and quote file number 2022-30812.