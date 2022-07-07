Driving instructor charged in connection with sexual assault investigation in Ottawa: police

Send this page to someone via email

A driving instructor has been charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Ottawa, police say.

Ottawa police said in June, officers received a report that a client had allegedly been sexually assaulted by her driving instructor during a lesson.

Police said the instructor worked for the company Safe2Pass.

Officers said an investigation was launched, and as a result, 63-year-old Bassam Alhaddad from Ottawa was arrested on Thursday.

According to police, he has been charged with one count of sexual assault.

“Investigators are concerned there could be other victims,” police said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.