Ottawa Police investigating after shooting leaves man with life-threatening injuries

Police are investigating after a shooting left one person with life-threatening injuries in Ottawa.

Ottawa police said officers received “multiple” 9-1-1 calls from residents at around 12:30 p.m. reporting shots fired around the 2000 block of Banff Avenue on Tuesday.

Police said one man was located suffering from life-threatening injuries.

“Life-saving efforts were started immediately,” police said in a news release. “He was treated and transported to the hospital by Ottawa Paramedics.”

Police said the victim remains in hospital in critical condition.

According to police, there is no suspect in custody.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.