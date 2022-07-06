Menu

Crime

Ottawa Police investigating after shooting leaves man with life-threatening injuries

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted July 6, 2022 2:00 pm
A close-up of an Ottawa Police officer’s badge is seen on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Ottawa. View image in full screen
A close-up of an Ottawa Police officer’s badge is seen on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Police are investigating after a shooting left one person with life-threatening injuries in Ottawa.

Ottawa police said officers received “multiple” 9-1-1 calls from residents at around 12:30 p.m. reporting shots fired around the 2000 block of Banff Avenue on Tuesday.

Police said one man was located suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Read more: Few arrests made during ‘unprecedented’ Ottawa police operation on Canada Day weekend

“Life-saving efforts were started immediately,” police said in a news release. “He was treated and transported to the hospital by Ottawa Paramedics.”

Police said the victim remains in hospital in critical condition.

According to police, there is no suspect in custody.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

