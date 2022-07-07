Kingston Fire and Rescue responds to early morning house fire on Bath Road

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston Fire and Rescue says it attended a house fire in the city’s west end around 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

Chief fire prevention officer Ted Posadowski says fire crews from three stations responded to the Bath Road home.

“About 30 firefighters attended. There was heavy smoke and flames and it was from the west side of the house and that’s where we believe the fire has started,” Posadowski told Global Kingston.

According to Posadowski, there were two residents in the house at the time of the blaze.

“There were no injuries, they did safely escape,” said Posadowski.

Posadowski says an unknown passerby knocked on the door, waking and alerting the two residents about the fire at the home, but the person didn’t stick around and firefighters aren’t sure who they were.

According to Posadowski, it took Kingston Fire and Rescue about an hour to extinguish the house fire, and Bath Road from Collins Bay Road to Coverdale Drive was closed off to the public for about three hours.

Kingston Fire and Rescue has estimated the damage to the home at $375,000 and says due to the extensive damage and structural instability where the fire occurred, the cause of the fire can’t be determined at this time.

