Features

Calgary gym promotes inclusive fitness: ‘There’s no judgment’

By Gil Tucker Global News
Posted July 6, 2022 7:28 pm
Click to play video: 'Calgary gym promotes inclusive fitness: ‘There’s no judgment’' Calgary gym promotes inclusive fitness: ‘There’s no judgment’
WATCH: A small Calgary gym is trying to make a big difference for people hoping to improve their health. As Gil Tucker shows us, it’s all about knocking down barriers and making fitness facilities more inclusive.

A small Calgary gym is trying to make a big difference for people hoping to improve their health.

Every Body STRONGER, located in the garage behind a house in the city’s Inglewood neighbourhood, is trying to knock down barriers and make fitness facilities more inclusive.

It’s an approach that’s appreciated by clients like Summer Varey, who was training at the gym on Wednesday.

Read more: 51-year-old Calgary woman talks about training, endurance after setting marathon record

“I used to go to a traditional gym and found it very biased,” Varey said. “And I just needed somewhere that represented me.”

Varey says she’s found just that at Every Body STRONGER — under the guidance of trainer Ace Rodriguez.

“I’m non-binary, queer and I present more masculine, so walking into a ladies change room would be hit or miss,” Rodriguez said.

“I feel like those people who are gender-diverse have never felt comfortable in traditional gym settings, and at a facility like this there’s no judgment.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I feel like those people who are gender-diverse have never felt comfortable in traditional gym settings, and at a facility like this there's no judgment."

Read more: Canine company makes working out at Calgary gym ‘a lot more fun’

The gym’s owner, Geoff Starling, hired Rodriquez as part of his efforts to promote an inclusive space.

“Fitness is for everybody, so important for physical health, for mental health,” Starling said. “And so access to safe and supportive fitness environments is absolutely key.”

Varey has been training at Every Body STRONGER twice a week for the past four months.

“It’s been a lot of fun being in a space where I feel celebrated and joyous and accepted for where I am,” Varey said. “Ace has really helped me fall in love with movement again.”

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Human Rights tagCalgary fitness tagFitness Trainer tagCalgary gym tagfitness facility tagEvery Body STRONGER taginclusive fitness tag

