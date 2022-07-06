Moose on the loose rescued after wandering through uptown Fredericton

Send this page to someone via email

A small moose led police and conservation officers on a chase Wednesday morning in uptown Fredericton.

The Department of Natural Resources and Energy Development says it started receiving calls about the moose around 9:30 a.m.

Several people captured images of the moose on the sidewalk, navigating traffic and make some stops at different businesses.

“Forest rangers arrived and assessed the situation on site at the Fredericton Mall,” according to Nick Brown, a spokesperson for the department.

“A decision was made to tranquilize the small moose by the department’s highly trained staff.”

Once the yearling cow moose was tranquilized, it was safely transported to a wooded area and released without incident, he said.

