Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Moose on the loose rescued after wandering through uptown Fredericton

By Nathalie Sturgeon Global News
Posted July 6, 2022 3:16 pm
A small moose was on the loose in Fredericton on Wednesday morning. View image in full screen
A small moose was on the loose in Fredericton on Wednesday morning. Greg Parker / Facebook

A small moose led police and conservation officers on a chase Wednesday morning in uptown Fredericton.

The Department of Natural Resources and Energy Development says it started receiving calls about the moose around 9:30 a.m.

Several people captured images of the moose on the sidewalk, navigating traffic and make some stops at different businesses.

Trending Stories

“Forest rangers arrived and assessed the situation on site at the Fredericton Mall,” according to Nick Brown, a spokesperson for the department.

“A decision was made to tranquilize the small moose by the department’s highly trained staff.”

Once the yearling cow moose was tranquilized, it was safely transported to a wooded area and released without incident, he said.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Police tagNew Brunswick tagWildlife tagMoose tagNatural Resources tagenergy development tagforest rangers tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers