Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec government lawyer defends police power to randomly stop vehicles

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 6, 2022 2:02 pm
The Quebec Superior Court is seen Wednesday, March 27, 2019 in Montreal. View image in full screen
The Quebec Superior Court is seen Wednesday, March 27, 2019 in Montreal. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

A Quebec government lawyer is defending the power of police officers to make random traffic stops and is arguing that it’s up to police forces to address racial profiling.

Michel Deom is making his closing arguments Wednesday in Superior Court during a constitutional challenge to random police stops.

Read more: Racial-profiling trial begins into power of Quebec police to make random car stops

Joseph-Christopher Luamba, a Black Montreal resident, and the Canadian Civil Liberties Association are challenging the power of Canadian police to stop drivers at any time and without evidence an offence was committed.

The civil liberties association says random police stops create opportunities for racial profiling.

Trending Stories

Read more: Civil liberties group joins court challenge to end unfounded traffic stops

Story continues below advertisement

Deom says that the provincial government is concerned about racial profiling and that the problem is an issue of police officers acting improperly.

The trial, which began May 30, is scheduled to end Thursday after the final day of closing arguments.

Click to play video: 'Terrebonne police officers under fire for racial profiling' Terrebonne police officers under fire for racial profiling
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Racial Profiling tagPolicing tagCanadian Civil Liberties Association tagsuperior court tagDriving While Black tagrandom police checks tagJoseph-Christopher Luamba tagRandom traffic stops tagRandom police stops tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers