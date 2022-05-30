Menu

Canada

Racial-profiling trial begins into power of Quebec police to make random car stops

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 30, 2022 1:52 pm
The Quebec Superior Court is seen Wednesday, March 27, 2019 in Montreal. Lawyers for a Black Montreal man and the Canadian Civil Liberties Association are asking a Quebec Superior Court Judge to ban arbitrary police traffic stops outside of drunk driving checkpoints. View image in full screen
The Quebec Superior Court is seen Wednesday, March 27, 2019 in Montreal. Lawyers for a Black Montreal man and the Canadian Civil Liberties Association are asking a Quebec Superior Court Judge to ban arbitrary police traffic stops outside of drunk driving checkpoints. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

A Black Montreal man and the Canadian Civil Liberties Association are in court Monday challenging the power of Quebec police to make random traffic stops outside of drunk driving checkpoints.

Joseph-Christopher Luamba is suing the Canadian and Quebec governments after he was stopped by police four times in the 14 months after he got his driver’s licence. None of those stops resulted in charges.

Read more: Civil liberties group joins court challenge to end unfounded traffic stops

Opening arguments in the case began today in a Montreal courtroom.

Lawyers for Luamba and the Canadian Civil Liberties Association, which has intervener status in the case, argued that the power of police to randomly stop drivers is unconstitutional and enables racial profiling.

Read more: Black Montreal lawyer says protocol not followed during traffic stop, intends to file complaint

Bruce W. Johnston, lawyer for the civil rights group, told the judge the facts and the jurisprudence have changed since the Supreme Court of Canada upheld that police power in a 1990 decision.

Government lawyers argued that the power to stop motorists is necessary to ensure road safety and that it’s up to governments to work with police to fight racial profiling.

Read more: Montreal passes motion to stop random police checks. What’s next?

© 2022 The Canadian Press
