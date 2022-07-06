Menu

Canada

Brockville SPCA receives 25 dogs from United States

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted July 6, 2022 12:33 pm
More than 25 dogs have arrived to the Brockville SPCA from the United States, where there is a shrotage of animal shelter space. View image in full screen
More than 25 dogs have arrived to the Brockville SPCA from the United States, where there is a shrotage of animal shelter space. Leeds and Grenville SPCA

The Brockville SPCA is a little more crowded after the agency accepted 25 dogs from the United States.

The dogs arrived July 6 from North Carolina and are among the more than 150 dogs who were rescued from the U.S., where shelter space is sparse.

“Every animal deserves a loving home and we do what we can to help make that happen when partnering animal organizations reach out for help,” says Marianne Carlyle, manager of the Ontario SPCA Leeds & Grenville Animal Centre. “In addition to finding loving homes for animals here in Ontario, we also help our animal friends south of the border when we have the capacity at our animal centres.”

Twelve SPCAs have taken part in the program.

