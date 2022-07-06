Menu

Canada

Mirvish calls off short lived Toronto revival of ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 6, 2022 12:03 pm
David Mirvish stands on the stage at the Princess of Wales theatre in Toronto, Tuesday Sept. 25, 2007. View image in full screen
David Mirvish stands on the stage at the Princess of Wales theatre in Toronto, Tuesday Sept. 25, 2007. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Mirvish Productions is scuttling plans to resurrect “Jesus Christ Superstar.”

Mirvish announced Wednesday that the pandemic-plagued touring production will no longer return to Toronto this summer.

Read more: Toronto’s Mirvish Productions will drop mask mandates at its live theatres on Canada Day

The 50th anniversary revival of the rock opera played several performances at the Princess of Wales Theatre in late 2021 before the show was shuttered by the emergence of Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Mirvish previously announced that the production would fulfil the rest of its run in August at the Royal Alexandra Theatre.

The theatre company says “unforeseen logistical and scheduling conflicts” have thwarted those plans.

Mirvish says all ticket holders will be contacted.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
