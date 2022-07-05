A new entertainment district in Regina could be on the horizon

Send this page to someone via email

The future of Regina arenas may look very different over the next few years.

On Wednesday, a detailed report will be presented to the city’s executive committee, outlining what could be next for the Brandt Centre and what options might be available if the city wants to replace the arena with a new facility.

Read more: Regina Riot players fundraise to represent Team Canada at world championship

The Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) is exploring a new 10,000-seat event centre in Regina.

“There’s a real opportunity for growth and a real opportunity to revitalize downtown with any type of new structure that goes downtown, whether it be a new aquatic centre, library or arena,” Tony Playter, the CEO of the Regina and District Chamber of Commerce, said.

Story continues below advertisement

The proposed centre would cost upwards of $100 million to build.

View image in full screen This concept image shows a potential layout for the proposed REAL entertainment district.

Five locations were explored for a new multi-purpose event centre including three downtown sites, the REAL district and the railyards on Dewdney Ave.

View image in full screen This image shows five potential locations for the proposed Regina Entertainment District plans.

The committee determined one of those downtown locations holds the greatest potential, but it has not yet been revealed.

Story continues below advertisement

“We believe it’s likely the location where we have best ability to build a true entertainment district in the heart of our city,” REAL president and CEO Tim Reid said.

The plans for use of the new facility also consider new sports teams in Regina such as the addition of National Lacrosse League (NLL) and Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) teams.

The report estimates the new facilities would be in use around 100 days annually, between the Regina Pats, an NLL and CEBL team as well as concerts and events.

2:01 Regina Riot players fundraise to represent Team Canada Regina Riot players fundraise to represent Team Canada

As for the Brandt Centre, the report suggests it should be repurposed for other uses, primarily in the agriculture industry for showcasing equipment or working on startups.

The centre could also be used for recreation as well, with Reid saying sports like basketball and volleyball could be great additions to the facility.

Story continues below advertisement

The plan will be presented to the executive council Wednesday morning.