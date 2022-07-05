Shuswap Llama Sanctuary raises funds to buy forever home

The llamas, alpacas, one guanaco and the two humans who care for them at the Llama Sanctuary in Chase, B.C. are calling for help.

They have been served an eviction notice and need to raise $40,000 in two weeks to secure a forever home.

“We find forever homes for llamas and now it’s time to find a forever home for the sanctuary,” said David Chapman, manager at The Llama Sanctuary.

“We have located somewhere where someone who is willing to work with us and assist us on it. But, obviously, they want the money for the land. We don’t have the ability to get the loan to buy land and obviously the real estate prices are astronomical.”

They will need to move all the buildings they have built on the property as well as the 39 camelids that call this 50-acre farm on Chase-Falkland Road home.

Chapman alongside Lynne Milsom has been rehabilitating and caring for their four-legged friends in Chase since 2017, all while showcasing the operation with tours and educating the public.

“A great many of alpacas and llamas that we have in the sanctuary are the elderly, sick or injured or have behavioural issues that we are working with,” said Chapman.

“We keep the ones that need the care and we rehome the ones that are in top health.”

To the animal lovers, the hard work is worth it, as long as they are able to give the llamas and alpacas in their care a better life.

“When we met llamas it was instant love and we have put everything that we own into trust for the llamas. It’s our passion,” said Chapman.

“People misunderstand them. People think really cuddly woolly llama but turns out llamas are pretty much like cats — they will cuddle you if they want.”

To donate to The Llama Sanctuary fundraiser, visit www.llamasanctuary.com