Vernon, B.C. sanctuary provides happy retirement to farm animals

Nestled in the woods in Vernon is the humble beginnings of the Forever Home Sanctuary, a small farm dedicated to neglected, abused and abandoned farm animals.

Right now Angie Ioakimidou and Ron Hopkins, creators of the sanctuary, have a temporary pen and chicken coop set up on the 30-acre farm. But they have big plans to expand with a barn and more pens to help as many farm animals as they can.

“We had a five-year plan to open up our sanctuary but as soon as people started to hear about us and getting to know us we had a ton of requests. So we had to speed things along,” said Ioakimidou.

“We got this temporary pen set up in order to be able to take some animals.”

Not only is the small sanctuary a safe space for the animals that call it home, but also a place of healing for people who visit.

“It’s not only going to heal animals it’s going to heal us in return. So we want to share our place with our community,” said Ioakimidou.

“We want people to be able to come to have a full experience. We want to have tours it’s going to be very educational.”

To achieve their dream and build a safe haven for both humans and animals they are in need of volunteers and funds to build the infrastructure needed to take in more animals. To find out how you can help visit their Facebook Page or you can e-mail them at fhsanctuary@gmail.com