Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Lifestyle

Vernon, B.C. sanctuary provides happy retirement to farm animals

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted February 27, 2022 9:38 pm
Click to play video: 'Forever Home Sanctuary gives livestock sweet retirement' Forever Home Sanctuary gives livestock sweet retirement
It takes a special kind of person to dedicate their lives to healing abandoned and neglected farm animals. A Vernon couple has done just that, they have uprooted their lives and moved out of the city to give livestock a happy retirement. Sydney Morton reports.

Nestled in the woods in Vernon is the humble beginnings of the Forever Home Sanctuary, a small farm dedicated to neglected, abused and abandoned farm animals.

Right now Angie Ioakimidou and Ron Hopkins, creators of the sanctuary, have a temporary pen and chicken coop set up on the 30-acre farm. But they have big plans to expand with a barn and more pens to help as many farm animals as they can.

Read more: Outdoor skating at Stuart Park in Kelowna, B.C. about to end for season

“We had a five-year plan to open up our sanctuary but as soon as people started to hear about us and getting to know us we had a ton of requests. So we had to speed things along,” said Ioakimidou.

“We got this temporary pen set up in order to be able to take some animals.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Variety helps Okanagan family after wildfire destroys home

Not only is the small sanctuary a safe space for the animals that call it home, but also a place of healing for people who visit.

“It’s not only going to heal animals it’s going to heal us in return. So we want to share our place with our community,” said Ioakimidou.

“We want people to be able to come to have a full experience. We want to have tours it’s going to be very educational.”

To achieve their dream and build a safe haven for both humans and animals they are in need of volunteers and funds to build the infrastructure needed to take in more animals. To find out how you can help visit their Facebook Page or you can e-mail them at fhsanctuary@gmail.com 

Related News
Okanagan tagnews tagLivestock tagAnimal Sanctuary tagFarm Animals tagsanctuary tagSafe Space tagSaving Animals taghappy herd tagVernon Farm Animals tagVernon sanctuary tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers