Rattlesnake hitches ride in Ferrari from Okanagan to Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

Imagine this: Arriving home following a long drive from the South Okanagan in a fabulous Ferrari, only to find out an unwanted passenger somehow hitched a ride with you.

That passenger: a Northern Pacific Rattlesnake.

Yes, that actually happened, says the Wildlife Rescue Association of B.C., which was called to rescue the snake, which now has a name: Enzo.

Calling it a unique rescue on its Facebook page, the association said “just last week, our support centre helpline received a call about a snake spotted inside a Ferrari dealership. To our surprise, a photo determined it wasn’t a local garter snake, but a Northern Pacific Rattlesnake!”

Story continues below advertisement

It’s not known where the snake hitched a ride on the Ferrari — possibly the engine bay — before being spotted and rescued.

A photo of the rescued rattlesnake. Dewdney Animal Hospital

The rescue society continued, saying a rescue and transport volunteer safely brought the snake to Dewdney Animal Hospital in Maple Ridge for an assessment.

“Dr. Adrian Walton and his team discovered the snake had been microchipped for a research survey, which means they know exactly where to take this snake home! With the help of local authorities, this visitor will soon be back home to the Nk’Mip Desert.”

3:40 It’s crow dive-bombing season It’s crow dive-bombing season

On its Facebook page, the veterinary clinic said Dr. Walton and his family will be driving Enzo back to Osoyoos on Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

The snake, though, will be returning to his home in a grey Toyota pick-up truck.

The provincial government says the Northern Pacific Rattlesnake is restricted to the dry valleys of the Southern Interior.

For more about the snake, visit this website.

1:49 Calgary animal shelters asking for help as they deal with overcrowding Calgary animal shelters asking for help as they deal with overcrowding

Meanwhile, the Wildlife Rescue Association says it has cared for more than 135,000 animals since it opened in 1979, and that it takes in an average of 5,000 animals per year.

In 2021, the organization says it rescued more than 6,000 animals, its highest number of admissions.

For more about the Wildlife Rescue Association, including how to donate to the charity, visit their website.

Story continues below advertisement

4:25 New interior wildlife rehabilitation centre opens in B.C. New interior wildlife rehabilitation centre opens in B.C – Jun 6, 2022