Global News Morning Saskatoon August 12 2021 11:08am 04:16 Adopt a Pet with Llama the cat The Saskatoon SPCA’s Brooke Weisbrod joins Global News Morning with Llama the Seal Point Siamese cat, who would be ideal in a single animal home. Weisbrod also talks about their barn cat program. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8106827/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8106827/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?