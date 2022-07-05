Menu

Canada

Canada’s foreign minister will attend G20 despite Russia being there too

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 5, 2022 4:18 pm
Click to play video: 'Russia should be booted from the G20 over Ukraine invasion, Freeland says' Russia should be booted from the G20 over Ukraine invasion, Freeland says
Canada’s Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said Friday that Russia should be booted from the G20 over its ongoing invasion of Ukraine, adding that allied countries at the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank agreed with that stance – Apr 22, 2022

Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly will take part in a G20 meeting in Bali, Indonesia, this week, even though Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is also expected to attend.

In March, Joly joined many others in walking out of a United Nations meeting in Geneva when Lavrov, whom Canada had brought sanctions against days earlier, began speaking.

Read more: Canada, allies boycotted Russia at the G20 over Ukraine war: Freeland

In April, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland joined a walkout of a G20 meeting for finance ministers and central bank governors in Washington to protest Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In May, International Trade Minister Mary Ng joined her counterparts from the United States, Australia, Japan and New Zealand in leaving an APEC meeting in Bangkok when the Russian representative began to speak.

Last week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada would take part in the G20 leaders’ meeting in November, even if President Vladimir Putin goes too, saying it is important to counteract the voice that Russia will have at that table.

Joly, who recently said it was unacceptable for a Canadian official to attend a reception hosted by the Russian Embassy in Ottawa, is expected to join other foreign ministers at the G20 meeting in opposing the ongoing war in Ukraine.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
