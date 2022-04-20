Freeland expected to boycott Russia’s G20 speeches over Ukraine war: source

Send this page to someone via email

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland is expected to boycott any sessions at the G20 finance ministers’ meeting where Russian representatives attempt to speak, Global News has learned.

A Canadian government official said Freeland may also use the G20 gatherings to provide a direct rebuttal to any Russian statements made in the plenary session.

The official spoke on background as they are not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

The news comes as G20 finance ministers prepare to meet on Wednesday while Ukrainians continue defending their country from the Russian invasion, which began on Feb. 24.

Russian forces are massed in the eastern region of Ukraine, preparing for what is expected to be an onslaught against Ukrainians in the Donbas and Luhansk regions.

Story continues below advertisement

But the port city of Mariupol is also at the forefront of global attention as a Russian ultimatum to Ukrainian commanders, warning that they surrender or die, expires.

Reuters reported on Wednesday there has been no mass capitulation, but the commander of a unit believed to be holding out in the besieged city said his forces could survive just days or hours.

With a file from Reuters.

With files with Global’s Bryan Mullan.