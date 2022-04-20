SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Freeland expected to boycott Russia’s G20 speeches over Ukraine war: source

By Amanda Connolly Global News
Posted April 20, 2022 9:37 am
Click to play video: 'Canada imposes additional sanctions on 14 Russian associates, including Putin’s daughters: Trudeau' Canada imposes additional sanctions on 14 Russian associates, including Putin’s daughters: Trudeau
WATCH: On Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Canada has placed additional sanctions on 14 "close associates of the Russian regime," including President Vladimir Putin's two adult daughters, as well as several Russian oligarchs and their families.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland is expected to boycott any sessions at the G20 finance ministers’ meeting where Russian representatives attempt to speak, Global News has learned.

A Canadian government official said Freeland may also use the G20 gatherings to provide a direct rebuttal to any Russian statements made in the plenary session.

The official spoke on background as they are not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

Read more: Mariupol may only have a ‘few days or hours left,’ Ukraine commander says

The news comes as G20 finance ministers prepare to meet on Wednesday while Ukrainians continue defending their country from the Russian invasion, which began on Feb. 24.

Russian forces are massed in the eastern region of Ukraine, preparing for what is expected to be an onslaught against Ukrainians in the Donbas and Luhansk regions.

But the port city of Mariupol is also at the forefront of global attention as a Russian ultimatum to Ukrainian commanders, warning that they surrender or die, expires.

Reuters reported on Wednesday there has been no mass capitulation, but the commander of a unit believed to be holding out in the besieged city said his forces could survive just days or hours.

With a file from Reuters.

With files with Global’s Bryan Mullan.

