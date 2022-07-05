Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Calgary mayor asks people not to call her ‘your worship’

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted July 5, 2022 4:11 pm
Jyoti Gondek speaks to the media after being sworn-in as the new mayor of Calgary in Calgary, Alta., Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. View image in full screen
Jyoti Gondek speaks to the media after being sworn-in as the new mayor of Calgary in Calgary, Alta., Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. JMC

Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek asked people not to call her “your worship” on Tuesday, breaking a tradition that is more than 100 years old.

While it’s traditional to refer to the mayor as “your worship,” Gondek said the term is clunky and colonial.

“The worship title at this point is not something that I need from any of you,” Gondek said at the beginning of Tuesday’s combined meeting of council.

“I would greatly appreciate it if members of council, administration and members of the public just call me Mayor Gondek.”

Read more: Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek joins 43 Canadians sanctioned by Russia

It is unclear when the term was first coined in Calgary. The term has roots in British history, where “worship” implies that citizens attribute special worth or esteem to their first citizen or mayor.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“It really does have British colonial roots and at a time when we’re struggling on how to take action with reconciliation, this is my tiny little part,” Gondek said at a scrum on Tuesday afternoon.

The term, however, is not mandated by law nor the city’s policies and procedures. There is nothing in the City of Calgary’s procedure bylaw that says the mayor must be referred to as “your worship.”

Read more: Talks ongoing, but no negotiations yet with CSEC on Calgary event centre project: city committee

“The use of the term is rooted in Canadian standards and that’s something passed down by the federal government. It’s not mandatory in any way,” Gondek said.

“It just feels weird… It just feels so high and mighty and I don’t particularly care for it.”

Gondek is not the first mayor in Canada to scrap the term. Regina Mayor Sandra Masters made a similar request when she was first elected in 2020.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary tagCalgary City Council tagReconciliation tagCalgary City Hall tagMayor Jyoti Gondek tagcalgary municipal politics tagcalgary procedures bylaw tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers