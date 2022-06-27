Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek joins 43 Canadians sanctioned by Russia

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek is sanctioned by the Russian government, according to a statement posted by the Russian Foreign Ministry. Gondek was one of 43 Canadians added to the list Monday morning.

Making the list, however, didn’t seem to upset Gondek in the slightest — she said she’s “not bothered at all.”

“I made the list. I’m number 27 on this list of who can’t go to Russia,” Gondek said during a press conference on Monday afternoon. “Congratulations to me.”

It follows 61 Canadians who were sanctioned back in April. Those on the list are permanently blocked from entering Russia, which is at war with Ukraine.

Both the premiere of Ontario Doug Ford and Toronto Mayor John Tory were included in the first list two months ago.

Story continues below advertisement

Other notable names include Gerald Butts, a former advisor and press secretary to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, along with Jenni Byrne, who was an advisor to Stephen Harper when he was prime minister.

1:29 Trudeau, U.K.’s Johnson send message of support to Ukraine during G7 summit Trudeau, U.K.’s Johnson send message of support to Ukraine during G7 summit