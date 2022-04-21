Doug Ford, John Tory among 61 Canadians sanctioned by Russia

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Toronto Mayor John Tory are among 61 Canadian officials, journalists and military experts who have been sanctioned by Russia.

On Thursday, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said the individuals have been sanctioned for supporting what it called a “Russophobic” stance of the Canadian government.

The ministry said the 61 individuals were barred from entering Russia indefinitely.

The sanctions come as Russia’s war with Ukraine continues.

In an email Thursday afternoon, Ivana Yelich, a spokesperson for Ford said the premier has “been clear.”

“Ontario stands with the people of Ukraine and our support will never waver,” Yelich wrote.

In a statement of his own, Tory said he is “proud to stand up for democracy and stand against tyranny.”

“No sanctions will ever stop or diminish my support for peace, democracy and the rule of law, my support for Ukraine, my support for the people of Ukraine, and my support for the Ukrainian-Canadian community here in Toronto,” he said.

Tory continued, saying sanctions will never “diminish” his “complete rejection of an illegal invasion and the terrible loss of innocent lives it has caused.”

Tory said the city continues to stand with the people of Ukraine as they “continue the fight of their lives and the fight for freedom and democracy for us all.”

He said Toronto will continue to do all it can to “offer shelter and support to those escaping these atrocities.”

Tory also called upon Russian leadership to “stop this aggression and leave Ukraine.”

-with files from Reuters