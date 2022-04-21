Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Doug Ford, John Tory among 61 Canadians sanctioned by Russia

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted April 21, 2022 2:09 pm
Ontario Premier Doug Ford hold a press conference after visiting the William Osler Health System - Peel Memorial Centre for Integrated Health and Wellness during the COVID-19 pandemic in Brampton, Ont., on Friday, March 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. View image in full screen
Ontario Premier Doug Ford hold a press conference after visiting the William Osler Health System - Peel Memorial Centre for Integrated Health and Wellness during the COVID-19 pandemic in Brampton, Ont., on Friday, March 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. NSD

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Toronto Mayor John Tory are among 61 Canadian officials, journalists and military experts who have been sanctioned by Russia.

On Thursday, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said the individuals have been sanctioned for supporting what it called a “Russophobic” stance of the Canadian government.

The ministry said the 61 individuals were barred from entering Russia indefinitely.

The sanctions come as Russia’s war with Ukraine continues.

Read more: Russia bans 61 Canadians from entering country, calls Ottawa’s actions ‘Russophobic’

In an email Thursday afternoon, Ivana Yelich, a  spokesperson for Ford said the premier has “been clear.”

“Ontario stands with the people of Ukraine and our support will never waver,” Yelich wrote.

Story continues below advertisement

In a statement of his own, Tory said he is “proud to stand up for democracy and stand against tyranny.”

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Ukraine’s military gets more aircraft, plus parts to repair others, Pentagon says' Ukraine’s military gets more aircraft, plus parts to repair others, Pentagon says
Ukraine’s military gets more aircraft, plus parts to repair others, Pentagon says

“No sanctions will ever stop or diminish my support for peace, democracy and the rule of law, my support for Ukraine, my support for the people of Ukraine, and my support for the Ukrainian-Canadian community here in Toronto,” he said.

Tory continued, saying sanctions will never “diminish” his “complete rejection of an illegal invasion and the terrible loss of innocent lives it has caused.”

Tory said the city continues to stand with the people of Ukraine as they “continue the fight of their lives and the fight for freedom and democracy for us all.”

Read more: Kyiv, Ukraine mayor addresses Toronto council, calls for defensive weapons as war continues

Story continues below advertisement

He said Toronto will continue to do all it can to “offer shelter and support to those escaping these atrocities.”

Tory also called upon Russian leadership to “stop this aggression and leave Ukraine.”

-with files from Reuters

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Russia tagDoug Ford tagToronto tagUkraine tagJohn Tory tagrussia ukraine war tagdoug ford russia tagdoug ford ukraine tagjohn tory russia tagtory ukraine tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers