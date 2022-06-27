43 new Canadians now banned from entering Russia, Moscow says

Russia sanctioned 43 Canadian citizens on Monday, barring them from entering the country in a tit-for-tat response to Western sanctions on Moscow.
The list, published by the foreign ministry, included the chairperson of Canada’s governing Liberal Party, Suzanne Cowan, and the former governor of the Bank of England and Bank of Canada, Mark Carney.
Proposed budget legislation would allow Canada to confiscate Russian assets: Freeland
In April, Moscow sanctioned 61 Canadian officials and journalists.
It has barred dozens of other Western politicians, journalists and business figures from entering Russia.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was barred from entering Russia in March over the country’s response to the war in Ukraine.
