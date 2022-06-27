SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

43 new Canadians now banned from entering Russia, Moscow says

By Staff Reuters
Posted June 27, 2022 7:52 am
Click to play video: 'Trudeau, U.K.’s Johnson send message of support to Ukraine during G7 summit' Trudeau, U.K.’s Johnson send message of support to Ukraine during G7 summit
WATCH: Trudeau, U.K.’s Johnson send message of support to Ukraine during G7 summit

Russia sanctioned 43 Canadian citizens on Monday, barring them from entering the country in a tit-for-tat response to Western sanctions on Moscow.

The list, published by the foreign ministry, included the chairperson of Canada’s governing Liberal Party, Suzanne Cowan, and the former governor of the Bank of England and Bank of Canada, Mark Carney.

Click to play video: 'Proposed budget legislation would allow Canada to confiscate Russian assets: Freeland' Proposed budget legislation would allow Canada to confiscate Russian assets: Freeland
Proposed budget legislation would allow Canada to confiscate Russian assets: Freeland

In April, Moscow sanctioned 61 Canadian officials and journalists.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

It has barred dozens of other Western politicians, journalists and business figures from entering Russia.

Read more: Justin Trudeau among 313 Canadians banned from Russia

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was barred from entering Russia in March over the country’s response to the war in Ukraine.

© 2022 Reuters
Russia tagUkraine tagUkraine war tagUkraine news tagRussia Ukraine tagUkraine Russia tagRussia News tagrussia ukraine war tagUkraine Russia war tagUkraine Russia news tagRussia Ukraine news tagCanada Russia tagrussia canada tagCanada Russia news tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers