Crime

Guelph man who left trail of blood charged for break and enter

Investigators say a man was initially involved in an argument and later returned to break into an apartment unit.
By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted July 5, 2022 3:56 pm
Guelph police vehicle View image in full screen
Guelph Police cruiser. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

A man from Guelph, Ont., is facing charges after leaving a trail of blood for police to follow.

Guelph police say a man was involved in an argument at an apartment complex on Silvercreek Parkway North Monday night around 7:15.

Officers arrived to find a trail of blood down a stairwell and out the building. The trail led police to a man with an injured hand that was the result of punching a glass window.

He was taken to hospital to be treated and later released.

Investigators say the man returned to the apartment complex and tried to break into a unit.

The 38-year-old was arrested and is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 19.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
