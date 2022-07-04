Guelph man charged after sword waved around: police

Send this page to someone via email

It’s not your average report of a concealed knife.

A Guelph man faces weapons charges after police say a sword was waved around last Thursday evening.

Police were dispatched to Macdonell Street near Carden and say a man was located and found to have a sword concealed in his overalls.

Police say he was arrested, and a search revealed two small containers with suspected fentanyl.

A 25-year-old is charged with possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon, possessing a controlled substance, and several counts of breaching court orders.

He is out after a bail hearing and will be back in court on July 12.

