Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Guelph man charged after sword waved around: police

By Darren Baxter Global News
Posted July 4, 2022 11:59 am
File photo. View image in full screen
File photo. Matt Carty / Global News File

It’s not your average report of a concealed knife.

A Guelph man faces weapons charges after police say a sword was waved around last Thursday evening.

Police were dispatched to Macdonell Street near Carden and say a man was located and found to have a sword concealed in his overalls.

Trending Stories

Police say he was arrested, and a search revealed two small containers with suspected fentanyl.

Read more: Guelph, Ont. man charged after allegedly making false gun call to avoid arrest

A 25-year-old is charged with possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon, possessing a controlled substance, and several counts of breaching court orders.

He is out after a bail hearing and will be back in court on July 12.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Police tagDrugs tagGuelph News tagGuelph crime tagweapon tagSword tagConcealed tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers