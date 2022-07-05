Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canadian Forces Snowbirds set to return to Kelowna for 2 performances

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted July 5, 2022 2:54 pm
They'll take off over Okanagan Lake Saturday, July 9 and  Sunday, July 10 at 1 p.m.,as part of the Kelowna International Airport 75th anniversary celebration.   . View image in full screen
They'll take off over Okanagan Lake Saturday, July 9 and  Sunday, July 10 at 1 p.m.,as part of the Kelowna International Airport 75th anniversary celebration.   . Courtesy: Snowbirds

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds are set to swoop into Kelowna later this week and dazzle crowds with their aeronautic acrobatics for two days straight.

They’ll take off over Okanagan Lake Saturday, July 9 and Sunday, July 10 at 1 p.m. as part of Kelowna International Airport’s 75th anniversary celebration.

Click to play video: 'Two-year anniversary of Snowbird crash in Kamloops' Two-year anniversary of Snowbird crash in Kamloops
Two-year anniversary of Snowbird crash in Kamloops – May 17, 2022

“We have not seen Canada’s elite Canadian Forces pilots here for years, but they will be here to help us mark Kelowna International Airport’s 75th Anniversary,” Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“This commitment to our city reflects YLW’s status as one of the top airports in Canada and our city’s history as an aviation pioneer and aerospace leader.”

Basran said the effects of the pandemic restrictions in 2020 and 2021 hit Kelowna’s airport hard, but it is already “bouncing back better and faster than most airports in Canada.”

Trending Stories

READ MORE: CF Snowbirds team member killed in crash in Kamloops, B.C.

“So I think we have our own elite performers in the aviation industry right here in Kelowna,” he said.

The CF Snowbirds Air Demonstration will take place over Okanagan Lake, north of the William R. Bennett Bridge. The best place to watch  will be along the waterfront, from City Park to Waterfront Park.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Deadly Snowbirds crash caused by engine stall following bird strike: investigators

Following the CF Snowbirds Demonstration on Saturday, there will be a Wings n’ Wheels event at the new KF Centre for Excellence located at YLW along Airport Way, 5800 Lapointe Drive, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

READ MORE: ‘They want to lock us into a hotel’: Snowbirds criticize new travel measures

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the CF Snowbirds and see the CT-114 Canadian Tutor up close. The Wings n’ Wheels event will also have food trucks, face painting, music and a car show presented by August Motors and the Vintage Car Club of Canada – Okanagan Chapter.

For more information, visit ylw.kelowna.ca/75

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Canada tagkelowna airport tagCF Snowbirds tagCanadian Forces Snowbirds tagKelowna Mayor Colin Basran tagwilliam r. bennett bridge tagCity Park to Waterfront Park tagWings n’ Wheels tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers