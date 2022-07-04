41-year-old man charged in connection with breaking into Ahtahkakoop police station

Send this page to someone via email

A 41-year-old man from the Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation was charged in connection to a report of a break and enter to the local police station.

On July 2, 2022, Ahtahkakoop RCMP officers were in the community conducting investigations and patrols when they received a break and enter report to the RCMP Detachment at 7:40 a.m.

“Investigators have determined an adult (man) broke into the detachment through an exterior door,” according to a press release. “The male encountered the on-duty guard in the cell block who immediately alerted detachment officers who arrived back at the detachment a few minutes later.”

Police stated the suspect had left the detachment on foot and a short time later, officers located a man matching the description of the suspect who then fled on foot.

“Officers requested the assistance of Meadow Lake RCMP Police Dog Services who attended and quickly located the suspect,” police stated. “No one was injured as a result of the incident and the damages to the detachment were limited to the exterior door.”

Russell Knife has been charged with breaking, entering, theft under $5,000, mischief – damage to property under $5,000 and failure to comply with a release order.

Knife appeared in Prince Albert Provincial Court on July 4 at 9:30 a.m.

