Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

41-year-old man charged in connection with breaking into Ahtahkakoop police station

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted July 4, 2022 6:22 pm
Saskatchewan RCMP View image in full screen
A 41-year-old man from the Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation is charged in connection to a break and enter to the local RCMP detachment. Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied

A 41-year-old man from the Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation was charged in connection to a report of a break and enter to the local police station.

On July 2, 2022, Ahtahkakoop RCMP officers were in the community conducting investigations and patrols when they received a break and enter report to the RCMP Detachment at 7:40 a.m.

Read more: Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation settles land claim with provincial and federal governments

“Investigators have determined an adult (man) broke into the detachment through an exterior door,” according to a press release. “The male encountered the on-duty guard in the cell block who immediately alerted detachment officers who arrived back at the detachment a few minutes later.”

Police stated the suspect had left the detachment on foot and a short time later, officers located a man matching the description of the suspect who then fled on foot.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“Officers requested the assistance of Meadow Lake RCMP Police Dog Services who attended and quickly located the suspect,” police stated. “No one was injured as a result of the incident and the damages to the detachment were limited to the exterior door.”

Read more: Man charged after drugs, weapons found in abandoned cars, RCMP says

Russell Knife has been charged with breaking, entering, theft under $5,000, mischief – damage to property under $5,000 and failure to comply with a release order.

Knife appeared in Prince Albert Provincial Court on July 4 at 9:30 a.m.

Click to play video: 'Suspect dead after fatal shooting on Saskatchewan Cree Nation' Suspect dead after fatal shooting on Saskatchewan Cree Nation
Suspect dead after fatal shooting on Saskatchewan Cree Nation – Mar 30, 2016
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagInvestigation tagBreak And Enter tagAhtahkakoop Cree Nation tagAhtahkakoop RCMP tagPrince Albert Provincial Court tagMeadow Lake RCMP Police Dog Services' tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers