Crime

Man wanted after allegedly exposing himself to people in Richmond Hill

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted July 4, 2022 3:33 pm
Anyone who can identify this individual is being asked to contact York Regional Police. View image in full screen
Anyone who can identify this individual is being asked to contact York Regional Police. Handout / York Regional Police

York Regional Police say they’re searching for a man who allegedly exposed himself to people in Richmond Hill over the weekend.

Police said the first incident occurred on Saturday around 10:25 a.m. at Alias Grace Park, which is near Yonge Street and Canyon Hill Avenue.

A mother was at the park with her two young children when a male suspect approached them, pulled down his pants and exposed himself, police said.

5 people escape after fire fully engulfs Richmond Hill home

On Sunday, officers received reports of a person with the same description exposing himself to people in the area of Valmont Avenue and Waterstone Street, police said.

Investigators have released images of a suspect and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

He is described as 20 to 30 years old, around five-foot-seven, 170 pounds with short black hair.

Police said he was wearing a white T-shirt, shorts, a black backpack and white shoes.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
