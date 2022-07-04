Man wanted after allegedly exposing himself to people in Richmond Hill

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police say they’re searching for a man who allegedly exposed himself to people in Richmond Hill over the weekend.

Police said the first incident occurred on Saturday around 10:25 a.m. at Alias Grace Park, which is near Yonge Street and Canyon Hill Avenue.

A mother was at the park with her two young children when a male suspect approached them, pulled down his pants and exposed himself, police said.

On Sunday, officers received reports of a person with the same description exposing himself to people in the area of Valmont Avenue and Waterstone Street, police said.

Investigators have released images of a suspect and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

He is described as 20 to 30 years old, around five-foot-seven, 170 pounds with short black hair.

Police said he was wearing a white T-shirt, shorts, a black backpack and white shoes.