5 people escape after fire fully engulfs Richmond Hill home

Richmond Hill Fire says five people, who were home at the time a fire fully engulfed the residence early Monday, were able to escape without injury.

Firefighters were called to a two-storey home on Wainwright Avenue, near Bathurst Street and 16th Avenue, at around 3:30 a.m.

Fire officials same the house was “heavily involved” but that the main part of the fire was knocked down around 4 a.m.

The occupants of the home were able to escape before the fire got out of control, fire officials said.

Aerial footage shows most of the roof was damaged and firefighters continued to dump water onto hotpots.

Richmond Hill Fire Deputy Chief Tom Raeburn said two adjacent homes were evacuated as well and sustained minor damage.

He also said the neighbours saw the fire and called 911.

No injuries were reported.

HOUSE FIRE – Expect a police presence and road closure on Wainwright Ave in Richmond Hill as @YRP assists @RHFES deal with a fully engulfed residence on that street. Some nearby residences evacuated, no injuries at this time. GO 22-211678 — York Regional Police (@YRP) July 4, 2022