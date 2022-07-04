Free rapid access counselling expands to 8 new locations in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

The Government of Saskatchewan announced Monday they will be providing nearly $2 million in annual funding to Family Services Saskatchewan.

The $1.498 million will support a total of eight additional locations of free rapid access counselling services in the South and West Central regions of the province.

The program is available for individuals, couples and families needing support with mental health challenges ranging from stress and depression to family conflict, addiction and domestic violence.

“Connecting those in need of counselling services as soon as possible is crucial for improving the health of our communities,” Moose Jaw Wakamow MLA Greg Lawrence said on behalf of Mental Health and Addictions Minister Everett Hindley.

“We welcome this important expansion of rapid counselling services throughout the province.”

The addition of the new services brings the total to 31 communities in Saskatchewan that are receiving walk-in mental health counselling service.

The Rapid Access Counselling Program will be provided by Moose Jaw Family Services on select days in Moose Jaw, Gravelbourg and Assiniboia. West Central Family Services will be based in Kindersley and deliver services in Biggar, Leader, Rosetown and Unity.

“Reaching out to a counsellor is a big step for some,” said Shellie Pociuk, Family Services Saskatchewan board member and Family Service Regina CEO.

“Having affordable and accessible support when you need it is crucial for keeping individuals and families safe.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Having affordable and accessible support when you need it is crucial for keeping individuals and families safe."

In total, the Ministry of Health is investing $470 million in mental health and addictions services in 2022-23.

