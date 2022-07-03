Three people dead after ATV collision outside Dillon

Send this page to someone via email

Three adults died and one was injured after two ATVs collided on Highway 925 just outside of Dillon.

Officers from Dillon RCMP said they found the two ATVs on fire when they reached the location.

Nurses from the Buffalo River Dene Nation Health Centre were at the scene providing first aid to those involved in the collision.

A 44-year-old female, a 21-year-old male, and a 24-year-old male, all from the Dillon RCMP Detachment area were declared dead by local EMS.

Their families have been notified and victim services has been made available.

One adult female was transported to the hospital in Île-à-la-Crosse, Saskatchewan for what the police believe to be non life-threatening injuries.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased and those impacted by this tragedy,” S/Sgt. Shawn Carter, Buffalo Narrows RCMP Detachment Commander said. “This is a tragic event for our community. Thank you to the nurses from the Buffalo River Dene Nation Health Centre and the Dillon Fire Department for their assistance”

The investigation is ongoing with the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.