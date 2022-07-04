Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Ontario NDP call for plan on expanded 4th COVID vaccine shots

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 4, 2022 1:37 pm
Ontario NDP interim Leader Peter Tabuns speaks to the media at Queens Park, in Toronto, Wednesday, June 29, 2022. View image in full screen
Ontario NDP interim Leader Peter Tabuns speaks to the media at Queens Park, in Toronto, Wednesday, June 29, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Ontario’s New Democrats are calling on the provincial government to share its plan for expanded fourth COVID-19 vaccine doses.

Interim Leader Peter Tabuns says details are needed now that a federal immunization panel is recommending the shots and Quebec has moved ahead with fourth doses for all adults.

He says the NDP want easy and equitable access to the shots, including community clinics and availability in doctors’ offices.

Read more: Toronto Public Health reduces COVID-19 vaccine clinic hours for summer

Premier Doug Ford said last week that the government has been discussing its fourth dose plan with the province’s chief medical officer and promised that details would come “in the next little while.”

Trending Stories

Fourth shots are currently available in Ontario for people aged 60 and older, Indigenous adults and long-term care and retirement home residents, if three months have passed since receiving a third shot.

Story continues below advertisement

Last week the National Advisory Committee on Immunization recommended booster shots this fall in advance of a possible wave of COVID-19 infections.

Click to play video: 'NACI releases new COVID-19 booster guidelines' NACI releases new COVID-19 booster guidelines
NACI releases new COVID-19 booster guidelines
© 2022 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagOntario tagDoug Ford tagOntario COVID-19 tagOntario COVID tagPeter Tabuns tag4th covid shot tag4th covid vaccine tag4th COVID doses tag4th COVID doses Ontario tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers