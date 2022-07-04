Menu

Weather

Middlesex-London Health Unit issues one-day heat alert for Monday

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted July 4, 2022 1:28 pm
The Middlesex London Health Unit (MLHU) is issuing a one-day heat alert for Monday, July 4, 2022. View image in full screen
The Middlesex London Health Unit (MLHU) is issuing a one-day heat alert for Monday, July 4, 2022. Simon Little / Global News

The Middlesex London Health Unit (MLHU) has issued a one-day heat alert that will remain in effect until Tuesday morning.

The Environment Canada forecast for Monday afternoon in the London, Ont., region calls for a spike in temperatures, with an expected high of 31 C, feeling closer to 33 C with humidex values.

Read more: Fire crews battle blaze at former south London, Ont. Dairy Queen

Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to 21 C with Tuesday looking at a potential high of 27 C.

While rain is projected to fall later Monday, MLHU says the temperatures are still within the health unit’s criteria to issue a one-day heat alert.

Click to play video: 'Ontario summer forecast 2022' Ontario summer forecast 2022
Ontario summer forecast 2022 – Jun 21, 2022

According to a MLHU media release, heat alerts are declared when Environment Canada issues a forecast with a daytime high of 31 C or higher with an overnight low of 20 C or higher, or a forecast calling for a humidex of 40 C or higher.

The health unit recommends staying hydrated, planning outdoor activities in the early morning and evening, and keeping out of direct sunlight for extended periods of time to prevent heat-related illnesses.

MLHU also advises parents to never leave a child or pet in a parked car or sleeping outside in direct sunlight.

For more information on heat-related illnesses, visit MLHU extreme heat.

