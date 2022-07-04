Travis Barker shares details of his ‘life-threatening’ hospitalization

Send this page to someone via email

Travis Barker says he was admitted to hospital in Los Angeles last week for a diagnosis of “life-threatening pancreatitis.”

In a series of tweets Saturday, the Blink-182 drummer shared that he went in for an endoscopy last Monday “feeling great” but that after dinner that night he “developed excruciating pain” and has been hospitalized ever since.

During the procedure, he said, he had a small polyp removed, which “damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube” that led to severe, life-threatening pancreatitis.

During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life-threatening pancreatitis. — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) July 2, 2022

The 46-year-old husband to Kourtney Kardashian was photographed being rushed to Cedar-Sinai Medical Center early last week after he first checked into West Hills Hospital and Medical Center earlier in the day.

In a series of photos, Barker was seen laid out on a stretcher with Kardashian, 43, following close behind.

On Tuesday morning, Barker tweeted “God save me,” which could possibly have been a reference to his health.

God save me — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) June 28, 2022

Kardashian also released a statement to her Instagram Story on Saturday, calling it a “scary and emotional week.”

“Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change,” she wrote, according to ET Canada. “Travis and I went in for a routine endoscopy together and he ended up with severe, life-threatening pancreatitis.

“I am so grateful to God for healing my husband, for all of your prayers for him and for us, for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support,” she added, also thanking medical teams “for taking such wonderful care of my husband and me during our stay.”

The pair recently held a lavish wedding ceremony in Portofino, Italy — their third ceremony celebrating the marriage.

The couple had a “practice wedding” in Las Vegas in early April, which was presided over by an Elvis Presley impersonator. The pair were officially married on May 15 at a California courthouse.

According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, pancreatitis can be caused by “gallstones, heavy alcohol use, medicines, and genetic disorders of the pancreas.”

Surgery is sometimes needed to treat pancreatitis but less severe cases can be treated with antibiotics in a matter of days.

Barker said Saturday that after receiving “intensive treatment” he was feeling much better.

I am so very very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better. 🙏🏼 — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) July 2, 2022

Last week, Barker’s ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, issued a statement, thanking “everyone who has reached out with concern.” She said that the father of two of her children is in “great hands and surrounded by loving support and the best medical teams available and his beautiful wife Kourtney.”

— With files from Global News’ Kathryn Mannie