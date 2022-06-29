Travis Barker rushed to hospital, daughter asks fans to ‘send prayers’: report

Send this page to someone via email

Travis Barker has reportedly been hospitalized for an undisclosed medical issue.

The 46-year-old Blink-182 drummer and husband of Kourtney Kardashian was photographed being rushed to Cedar-Sinai Medical Center on Tuesday evening after he first checked into West Hills Hospital and Medical Center that morning. (Celebrity news site TMZ was the first to report the news.)

In a series of photos, Barker was seen laid out on a stretcher with Kardashian, 43, following close behind.

On Tuesday morning, Barker tweeted “God save me,” which could possibly have been a reference to his health.

God save me — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) June 28, 2022

Fans were quick to point out that Barker might have been alluding to the song God Save Me, a track he produced for friend and collaborator Machine Gun Kelly.

Barker’s daughter, Alabama, 16, shared a message on her Instagram story shortly after her father was reportedly taken to the hospital, asking for her followers to “Please send your prayers.”

The story is no longer visible on her account.

View image in full screen Alabama Barker, daughter of Travis Barker, asked her followers to ‘Please send your prayers’ following reports that her father had been rushed to hospital. Alabam Luella Barker/Instagram

Fellow musician Kid Cudi shared well-wishes for the drummer on Twitter, saying he loved Barker and was praying for him.

Travis I love u and im prayin for u. — The Chosen One : I 💖 YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KidCudi) June 29, 2022

Representatives for Barker and Kardashian have so far made no public comment about his health.

The pair recently held a lavish wedding ceremony in Portofino, Italy — their third ceremony celebrating the marriage.

The couple had a “practice wedding” in Las Vegas in early April which was presided over by an Elvis Presley impersonator. The pair was officially married on May 15 at a California courthouse.