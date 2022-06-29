Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Travis Barker rushed to hospital, daughter asks fans to ‘send prayers’: report

By Kathryn Mannie Global News
Posted June 29, 2022 11:06 am
Travis Barker of Blink 182 View image in full screen
Travis Barker of Blink 182. Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

Travis Barker has reportedly been hospitalized for an undisclosed medical issue.

The 46-year-old Blink-182 drummer and husband of Kourtney Kardashian was photographed being rushed to Cedar-Sinai Medical Center on Tuesday evening after he first checked into West Hills Hospital and Medical Center that morning. (Celebrity news site TMZ was the first to report the news.)

Read more: ‘ER’ actor Mary Mara, 61, dies in apparent drowning in St. Lawrence River

In a series of photos, Barker was seen laid out on a stretcher with Kardashian, 43, following close behind.

On Tuesday morning, Barker tweeted “God save me,” which could possibly have been a reference to his health.

Story continues below advertisement

Fans were quick to point out that Barker might have been alluding to the song God Save Me, a track he produced for friend and collaborator Machine Gun Kelly.

Trending Stories

Barker’s daughter, Alabama, 16, shared a message on her Instagram story shortly after her father was reportedly taken to the hospital, asking for her followers to “Please send your prayers.”

The story is no longer visible on her account.

Alabama Barker, daughter of Travis Barker, asked her followers to ‘Please send your prayers’ following reports that her father had been rushed to hospital. View image in full screen
Alabama Barker, daughter of Travis Barker, asked her followers to ‘Please send your prayers’ following reports that her father had been rushed to hospital. Alabam Luella Barker/Instagram

Fellow musician Kid Cudi shared well-wishes for the drummer on Twitter, saying he loved Barker and was praying for him.

Story continues below advertisement

Representatives for Barker and Kardashian have so far made no public comment about his health.

The pair recently held a lavish wedding ceremony in Portofino, Italy — their third ceremony celebrating the marriage.

Read more: ‘We are suffocating’: Details emerge as 21 teens found dead in South Africa nightclub

The couple had a “practice wedding” in Las Vegas in early April which was presided over by an Elvis Presley impersonator. The pair was officially married on May 15 at a California courthouse.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Blink-182 tagKourtney Kardashian tagtravis barker tagCedar-Sinai Medical Center tagKourntey Kardashian Travis Barker tagTravis Barker hospitalized tagTravis Barker rushed to hospital tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers