Kourtney Kardashian married Travis Barker in secret Las Vegas ceremony: Report

After being in Las Vegas for the Grammys, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker reportedly headed to one of Sin City’s wedding chapels to seal the deal.

Hours after Barker performed live at the Grammys, he and Kardashian walked into the chapel around 1:30 a.m. on Monday. According to multiple reports, the couple did not allow the venue to take any photos, instead they brought their own photographer and security.

Sources connected to the love birds reportedly told TMZ that Kardashian and Barker had a marriage licence, which they presented to the owner of the chapel, who was also a witness.

They were said to be pronounced man and wife by an Elvis impersonator who officiated the wedding – a detail important to the couple, according to the source.

“I didn’t know who it was until they pulled up. I advertise as 24-hours but they wanted to make sure I was still there,” One Love Wedding Chapel owner Marty Frierson told People. “They paid and they requested Elvis Presley, that was mandatory. I called back five minutes later and was like, ‘I got an Elvis,’ and there they were.”

Kardashian and Barker wed in the same outfits they wore to the Grammys. The ceremony lasted about 30 minutes.

“They came, got married, tossed the bouquet in the driveway, and danced to Elvis,” said Frierson. “They showed a lot of love and had a lot of fun.”

However, this will not be the only ceremony marking Kardashian and Barker’s commitment. Sources told TMZ that “several” other celebrations will take place with lots of fanfare.

The couple, who continuously pack on the PDA, got engaged back in October at a beachside hotel in Montecito.

This would be Kardashian’s first marriage. Despite having three kids with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, the two never married.

As for Barker, this would be his third marriage. The blink-182 drummer was first married to Melissa Kennedy for nine months before filing for divorce in 2002. A few years later, Barker said “I do” to Shanna Moakler in 2004 but, nearly two years later, filed for divorce in 2006; in 2008 it was finalized.

