2 charged in fatal Manitoulin Island shooting, police seek Hamilton man accused of murder

Send this page to someone via email

OPP have charged two locals and are seeking a Hamilton man in connection with a June 24 shooting incident that left a person dead in Sheguiandah First Nation on Manitoulin Island just southwest of Sudbury.

Investigators say they were called out to a weapons complaint at an address on Wiingush Miikan two weeks ago and discovered a 32-year-old man from Sheguiandah First Nation with serious injuries.

He was subsequently transported to a local hospital, where he would later die.

In a release on Sunday afternoon, OPP say they’ve charged a 55-year-old from Northeastern Manitoulin and The Islands as well as a 25-year-old from Whitefish River First Nation with accessory to murder after the fact and obstructing a peace officer.

Read more: Niagara police seek suspect after alleged hit and run kills 70 year old pedestrian

Story continues below advertisement

Both are expected to make court appearances in late July.

A Hamilton man is still outstanding and wanted for second-degree murder as of Monday.

Detectives believe he may have gone back to Hamilton or could be in the GTA.

View image in full screen OPP

Police believe the incident was isolated and suggest there is no risk to public safety, however the outstanding suspect should not be approached if seen.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to OPP or Crime Stoppers.