Traffic

Niagara police seek suspect after alleged hit and run kills 70 year old pedestrian

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 3, 2022 4:32 pm
Niagara Regional police are searching for the driver behind an alleged hit and run. View image in full screen
Niagara Regional police are searching for the driver behind an alleged hit and run. Don Mitchell / Global News

Niagara Regional police are searching for the driver behind an alleged hit and run that killed a 70-year-old pedestrian.

They say officers responded shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday to reports of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle in Chippawa, a community in south Niagara Falls, Ont.

Officers arrived on scene to find a 70-year-old woman in critical condition. She later died in hospital.

Read more: Niagara man facing murder charge in fatal St. Catharines stabbing

Police say the woman was crossing the street when she was hit by a pickup truck whose driver allegedly fled the scene without stopping to check on her.

Detectives have since seized the suspected vehicle but continue to search for the driver.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact detectives.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
