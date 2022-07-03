Menu

Crime

Catalytic converter thieves targeting Chilliwack Lake and Lindeman Lake area: police

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted July 3, 2022 6:32 pm
Click to play video: 'Catalytic converter thieves have become increasingly more brazen in their methods' Catalytic converter thieves have become increasingly more brazen in their methods
A video shows a rope being tied to the exhaust system and completely torn off the vehicle leaving a much more costly repair.The thief likely got around one thousand dollars for the catalytic converter but the replacement was more than double that. Automotive owners say it's an epidemic and there are damaged vehicles coming in every day – Apr 26, 2022

Police in the Upper Fraser Valley are asking the public to be vigilant following a series of catalytic converter thefts.

Mounties said thieves are targeting vehicles around the Chilliwack Lake and Lindeman lake areas during the day and overnight.

Read more: ‘People are desperate’: Okanagan drivers report spate of gas thefts

ICBC claims for catalytic converter thefts have increased dramatically over the past few years. They’re targeted for the precious metals inside, which have recently increased in value.

Chilliwack RCMP are continuing to investigate these thefts and are asking anyone who sees any suspicious activity to contact them.

Tips to prevent catalytic converter theft:

  • Whenever possible park in a secure garage or compound
  • Park so it is difficult to gain access under your car
  • Install a product designed to deter catalytic converter theft such as protective cages, alarms and straps.

Tips to spot a catalytic converter theft in progress:

  • Loud noises such as grinding or sawing noise from under a parked vehicle
  • Hearing or seeing suspicious activity near parked vehicles.
Click to play video: 'Home security camera captures brazen theft of catalytic converter' Home security camera captures brazen theft of catalytic converter
Home security camera captures brazen theft of catalytic converter – Apr 26, 2022
