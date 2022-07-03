Catalytic converter thieves targeting Chilliwack Lake and Lindeman Lake area: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in the Upper Fraser Valley are asking the public to be vigilant following a series of catalytic converter thefts.

Mounties said thieves are targeting vehicles around the Chilliwack Lake and Lindeman lake areas during the day and overnight.

ICBC claims for catalytic converter thefts have increased dramatically over the past few years. They’re targeted for the precious metals inside, which have recently increased in value.

Chilliwack RCMP are continuing to investigate these thefts and are asking anyone who sees any suspicious activity to contact them.

Tips to prevent catalytic converter theft:

Whenever possible park in a secure garage or compound

Park so it is difficult to gain access under your car

Install a product designed to deter catalytic converter theft such as protective cages, alarms and straps.

Tips to spot a catalytic converter theft in progress:

Loud noises such as grinding or sawing noise from under a parked vehicle

Hearing or seeing suspicious activity near parked vehicles.

0:31 Home security camera captures brazen theft of catalytic converter Home security camera captures brazen theft of catalytic converter – Apr 26, 2022