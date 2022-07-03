Menu

Crime

Montreal police investigate 2 separate overnight shootings

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted July 3, 2022 3:43 pm
Montreal police are investigating two separate overnight shootings Saturday that sent two men to hospital.

Officers were called to the first incident at 12:40 a.m. on MacDonald Avenue in the city’s Côte-des-Neiges district.

Authorities say a person knocked on the victim’s apartment door and shot him as soon as he opened it. He was hit in his lower body.

The 34-year-old victim was rushed to hospital, where he remains in stable condition. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived. Officials say the motive is unknown and no arrests have been made.

The second incident happened a few hours later at 3:20 a.m. outside a bar on Saint-Laurent Boulevard near the Milton Street intersection.

A 24-year-old man was also shot in the lower body during an altercation with another man in his twenties. He was transported to hospital in stable condition.

The suspect fled the scene before authorities arrived and no arrests have been made.

Both shootings are being investigated by the SPVM.

